NFL Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 10

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

By November 9, 2022 2:42 pm

NFL predictions, schedule, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 10 of the 2022 season highlighted by Seattle at Tampa Bay, Dallas at Green Bay, Washington at Philadelphia

Results So Far
SU: 64-36-1, ATS: 52-46-3, Point Total: 62-38-1
Week 10 NFL Expert Picks

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

8:15 Prime Video
Prediction: COMING
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 42.5

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9:30 NFL Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 44.5

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

1:00 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Buffalo -3.5, o/u: 43.5

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

1:00 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 48.5

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

1:00 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 38

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

1:00 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 50.5

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

1:00 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Miami -3.5, o/u: 48.5

Houston Texans at New York Giants

1:00 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: New York Giants -5, o/u: 40.5

New Orleans at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: New Orleans -2.5, o/u: 40

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

4:05 CBS
Prediction: COMING
Line: Las Vegas -6, o/u: 42.5

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

4:25 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 43

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

4:25 FOX
Prediction: COMING
Line: Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 43.5

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

8:20 NBC
Prediction: COMING
Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 45.5

Monday, November 14, 2022

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

8:15 ESPN
Prediction: COMING
Line: Philadelphia -11, o/u: 44

Bye Week: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

CFN Predictions & Game Previews

