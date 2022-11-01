NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by Tennessee at Kansas City, LA Rams at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at New York Jets
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 9 NFL Expert Picks
Philadelphia at Houston | Chargers at Atlanta
Miami at Chicago | Carolina at Cincinnati
Green Bay at Detroit | Indy at New England
Buffalo at NY Jets | Minnesota at Washington
Las Vegas at Jacksonville | Seattle at Arizona
Rams at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Kansas City
Baltimore at New Orleans | Expert Picks So Far
Philadelphia at Houston
Line: Philadelphia -13.5, o/u: 44.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Philadelphia*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Philadelphia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia*
E, CFN Philadelphia*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Philadelphia
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*