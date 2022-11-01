NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 9 highlighted by Tennessee at Kansas City, LA Rams at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at New York Jets

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Philadelphia at Houston | Chargers at Atlanta

Miami at Chicago | Carolina at Cincinnati

Green Bay at Detroit | Indy at New England

Buffalo at NY Jets | Minnesota at Washington

Las Vegas at Jacksonville | Seattle at Arizona

Rams at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Kansas City

Baltimore at New Orleans | Expert Picks So Far

Philadelphia at Houston

Line: Philadelphia -13.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Philadelphia*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Philadelphia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia*

E, CFN Philadelphia*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Philadelphia

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*

