NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 13

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 13 highlighted by Chiefs at Bengals, Titans at Eagles, and Bills at Patriots

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Bills at Patriots

Line: Bills -4.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Patriots

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bills

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bills

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills

E, CFN Bills

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bills

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bills

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bills*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bills*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Patriots

CONSENSUS PICK: Bills

