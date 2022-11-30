NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 13

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 13 highlighted by Chiefs at Bengals, Titans at Eagles, and Bills at Patriots
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 13
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 13 NFL Expert Picks
Bills at Patriots | Steelers at Falcons
Packers at Bears | Jaguars at Lions
Jets at Vikings | Commanders at Giants
Titans at Eagles | Broncos at Ravens
Browns at Texans | Seahawks at Rams
Dolphins at 49ers | Chiefs at Bengals
Chargers at Raiders | Colts at Cowboys
Saints at Buccaneers | Results So Far
Bills at Patriots
Line: Bills -4.5, o/u: 43.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Patriots
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bills
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bills
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills
E, CFN Bills
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bills
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bills
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bills*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bills*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Patriots
CONSENSUS PICK: Bills