NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 12

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 12 highlighted by Giants at Cowboys, Rams at Chiefs and Packers at Eagles
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 12
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 12 NFL Expert Picks
Bills at Lions | Giants at Cowboys
Patriots at Vikings | Buccaneers at Browns
Bengals at Titans | Texans at Dolphins
Bears at Jets | Falcons at Commanders
Broncos at Panthers | Ravens at Jaguars
Chargers at Cardinals | Raiders at Seahawks
Rams at Chiefs | Packers at Eagles
Steelers at Colts | Expert Picks Results
Week 13 College Expert Picks
Bills at Lions
Line: Bills -9.5, o/u: 53.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bills
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bills
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bills
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills*
E, CFN Bills
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bills
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bills
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bills
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bills*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Lions
CONSENSUS PICK: Bills