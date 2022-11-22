NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 12

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 12 highlighted by Giants at Cowboys, Rams at Chiefs and Packers at Eagles



NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 12

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 12 NFL Expert Picks

Bills at Lions | Giants at Cowboys

Patriots at Vikings | Buccaneers at Browns

Bengals at Titans | Texans at Dolphins

Bears at Jets | Falcons at Commanders

Broncos at Panthers | Ravens at Jaguars

Chargers at Cardinals | Raiders at Seahawks

Rams at Chiefs | Packers at Eagles

Steelers at Colts | Expert Picks Results

Week 13 College Expert Picks

Bills at Lions

Line: Bills -9.5, o/u: 53.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bills

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bills

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bills

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills*

E, CFN Bills

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bills

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bills

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bills

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bills*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Lions

CONSENSUS PICK: Bills

NEXT: Giants at Cowboys Expert Picks Predictions