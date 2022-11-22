NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 12

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 12

CFN Expert Picks

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Lines Week 12

By November 21, 2022 6:11 pm

By |

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 12 highlighted by Giants at Cowboys, Rams at Chiefs and Packers at Eagles

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 12

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 12 NFL Expert Picks 
Bills at Lions | Giants at Cowboys
Patriots at Vikings | Buccaneers at Browns
Bengals at Titans | Texans at Dolphins
Bears at Jets | Falcons at Commanders
Broncos at Panthers | Ravens at Jaguars
Chargers at Cardinals | Raiders at Seahawks
Rams at Chiefs | Packers at Eagles
Steelers at Colts | Expert Picks Results
Week 13 College Expert Picks

Bills at Lions

Line: Bills -9.5, o/u: 53.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bills
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bills
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bills
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills*
E, CFN Bills
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bills
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bills
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bills
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bills*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Lions
CONSENSUS PICK: Bills

NEXT: Giants at Cowboys Expert Picks Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Lines, News, NFL, NFL, Teams Conferences, Week 12

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home