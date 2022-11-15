NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 11

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 11 highlighted by Seattle at Tampa Bay, Dallas at Green Bay, Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 11 NFL Expert Picks

Titans at Packers | Bears at Falcons

Browns at Bills | Eagles at Colts

Jets at Patriots | Rams at Saints

Lions at Giants | Panthers at Ravens

Commanders at Texans | Raiders at Broncos

Cowboys at Vikings | Bengals at Steelers

Chiefs at Chargers | 49ers at Cardinals

NFL Expert Picks So Far | Expert Picks: College

Titans at Packers

Line: Packers -3, o/u: 42

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Titans

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Packers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Titans

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Packers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Titans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Titans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Packers

E, CFN Packers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Packers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Packers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Packers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Packers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Packers

CONSENSUS PICK: Packers

NEXT: Bears at Falcons Expert Picks, Predictions