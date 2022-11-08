NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 10

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 10 highlighted by Seattle at Tampa Bay, Dallas at Green Bay, Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 10 NFL Expert Picks

Atlanta at Carolina | Seattle at Tampa Bay

Minnesota at Buffalo | Detroit at Chicago

Denver at Tennessee | Jacksonville at KC

Cleveland at Miami | Houston at NY Giants

New Orleans at Pitt | Indy at Las Vegas

Dallas at Green Bay | Arizona at LA Rams

Chargers at San Fran | Wash at Philadelphia

Atlanta at Carolina

Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 43.55

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Atlanta

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Atlanta

E, CFN Atlanta

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Atlanta

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Atlanta

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

