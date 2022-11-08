NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 10

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 10 highlighted by Seattle at Tampa Bay, Dallas at Green Bay, Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 10 NFL Expert Picks
Atlanta at Carolina | Seattle at Tampa Bay
Minnesota at Buffalo | Detroit at Chicago
Denver at Tennessee | Jacksonville at KC
Cleveland at Miami | Houston at NY Giants
New Orleans at Pitt | Indy at Las Vegas
Dallas at Green Bay | Arizona at LA Rams
Chargers at San Fran | Wash at Philadelphia
Atlanta at Carolina
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 43.55
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Carolina
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Atlanta
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Atlanta
E, CFN Atlanta
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Atlanta
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Atlanta
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta