New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Thursday, November 24

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings Game Preview Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 24

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: NBC

Record: New England Patriots (6-4), Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why New England Patriots Will Win

Take a cue from the Dallas Cowboys and get the backs involved right away in a variety of areas.

The Cowboys got Tony Pollard out on the linebackers and turned him loose in the passing game, Zeke Elliott ran 42 hard yards and two scores, and the defensive front did the rest in the stunning 40-3 win.

New England hasn’t been able to get the running game rocking with just one 100-yard game in the last four, but that needs to change fast. Damien Harris is back and wasn’t bad getting into the rotation in the 10-3 win over the Jets, and Rhamondre Stevenson needs to once again be a big part of the passing attack.

The run defense should be good enough to stall Dalvin Cook, the D as a whole is second in the league in points allowed behind Dallas, and …

– Week 12 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

Okay, so last week the team got the clunker out of the way.

After pulling off a win in one the greatest NFL regular season games ever played, the Vikings took the momentum from the Buffalo game and whizzed it away immediately against Dallas.

The offensive line was dominated, the defense was always one step behind, and nothing worked. That wasn’t the Vikings.

New England will grind the game down, but there will be more quick hitting throws to the tight ends – it would help if TJ Hockenson didn’t try catching line he has oven mitts on – more plays to the backs in space, and less trying to force it to Justin Jefferson down the field.

It won’t take a lot to pull this off, but the Vikings do have to dominate the tempo from the start, and …

– CFN Week 13 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

The momentum on both sides will go the other way.

The disaster against Dallas will quickly be forgotten as the Vikings score early, and the thrilling Marcus Jones return for a touchdown to beat the Jets will be in the rear view mirror for the Patriots.

It’ll be a defensive fight for a while, but eventually Jefferson will break free with three big second half catches to finally open up the Viking O.

New England is 0-4 when allowing 20 points or more. Minnesota has been held to under 20 just twice – by Dallas and Philadelphia.

– College Football Playoff rankings reaction

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Minnesota 27, New England 23

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings Must See Rating:4

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams