Nebraska vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

Nebraska vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Nebraska (3-8), Iowa (7-4)

Why Nebraska Will Win

The team keeps on pushing.

It might have had problems holding up against Michigan, but it gave Minnesota a rough game and had Wisconsin in big trouble last week. All were losses – the Huskers have lost five straight – but the want-to is still there thanks to an improving defense.

They allowed fewer than 370 yards in three of the last four games, and now they get an Iowa offense that desperately needs help from the defense to help with field position and potentially come up with a few scores.

For all the issues with the Huskers, the haven’t turned the ball over in either of the last two games and just once in the last three, but …

Why Iowa Will Win

Nebraska’s offense has stalled.

It was great this year against mediocre defenses, but Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin – all of them stuffed the Huskers allowing fewer than 270 yards in each of the four.

The running game that struggled all year has completely stalled, the passing attack can’t get to 200 yards, and Iowa’s defense isn’t the one to get healthy against.

The Hawkeyes have won four straight, they’ve taken the ball away 13 times in the last six games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Win and get in.

Iowa has had a rough year, the offense has been mocked and ridiculed, and it got ugly with a 3-4 start. However, beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time sine 2014 and go play in the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year.

Nebraska will be plucky early, and the defense will keep the Hawkeyes from going on any big marches, but the O will run into a brick wall.

The Iowa defense will be suffocating against the run, a few field goals will be enough to set the early tone, and then it’ll be on to the prep work for the Michigan-Ohio State winner.

Nebraska vs Iowa Prediction, Line

Iowa 26, Nebraska 13

Line: Iowa -10.5, o/u: 38.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Nebraska vs Iowa Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

