NCAA Academic Progress Rate Football Rankings 1-130: Which 5-7 Teams Might Go Bowling?

The NCAA announced the 2020-2021 version of the Academic Progress Rate. Where do all 130 college football programs rank?

The Academic Progress Rate, or APR, was released measuring the improvements and academic success for the 2020-2021 school year. It didn’t exactly skip a year, but these are the first rankings since coming out since May of 2020.

And you care, why?

Besides wondering just how good the schools and teams are in the classroom, this is a big deal in the bowl world.

If there aren’t enough teams that finish with a bowl-eligible six wins, the teams that finish 5-7 are selected based on the APR ranking below – this is why Rutgers got the call last bowl season.

What does this mean? There are currently three projected open bowl spots, but it could be two if Buffalo beats Akron on Friday. Who are the top 5-7 teams according to APR?

Rice and then UNLV. After that, Michigan State and Auburn are tied.

From the NCAA, the APR is calculated as follows:

Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.

A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.

In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.

2022 (2020-2021 report) NCAA APR Rankings

T1 Clemson 999

Previous APR Rank: 5

Previous APR Score: 993

T1 Ole Miss 999

Previous APR Rank: 2

Previous APR Score: 997

3 Alabama 997

Previous APR Rank: T6

Previous APR Score: 990

4 Northwestern 995

Previous APR Rank: T3

Previous APR Score: 995

T5 Air Force 994

Previous APR Rank: T3

Previous APR Score: 995

T5 Rice 994

Previous APR Rank: T15

Previous APR Score: 986

7 Washington 993

Previous APR Rank: 1

Previous APR Score: 999

8 Wisconsin 992

Previous APR Rank: T15

Previous APR Score: 986

T9 Cincinnati 991

Previous APR Rank: T6

Previous APR Score: 990

T9 Ohio State 991

Previous APR Rank: T18

Previous APR Score: 985

T9 Utah 991

Previous APR Rank: T11

Previous APR Score: 988

T12 Boise State 990

Previous APR Rank: T25

Previous APR Score: 981

T12 Wake Forest 990

Previous APR Rank: T6

Previous APR Score: 990

T14 Louisville 988

Previous APR Rank: T20

Previous APR Score: 984

T14 Minnesota 988

Previous APR Rank: T27

Previous APR Score: 980

16 Temple 987

Previous APR Rank: 14

Previous APR Score: 987

T17 Boston College 986

Previous APR Rank: 10

Previous APR Score: 989

T17 Iowa State 986

Previous APR Rank: T31

Previous APR Score: 979

T19 Duke 985

Previous APR Rank: T15

Previous APR Score: 986

T19 Stanford 985

Previous APR Rank: T6

Previous APR Score: 990

T21 Nevada 984

Previous APR Rank: T75

Previous APR Score: 964

T21 Notre Dame 984

Previous APR Rank: T58

Previous APR Score: 970

T21 Pitt 984

Previous APR Rank: T11

Previous APR Score: 988

T21 South Carolina 984

Previous APR Rank: T68

Previous APR Score: 967

T21 UCF 984

Previous APR Rank: T25

Previous APR Score: 981

T21 UNLV 984

Previous APR Rank: T75

Previous APR Score: 964

T27 Arizona State 983

Previous APR Rank: T35

Previous APR Score: 978

T27 Auburn 983

Previous APR Rank: T27

Previous APR Score: 980

T27 Michigan State 983

Previous APR Rank: T109

Previous APR Score: 952

T27 Missouri 983

Previous APR Rank: T49

Previous APR Score: 973

T27 Virginia 983

Previous APR Rank: T52

Previous APR Score: 972

T32 Miami 982

Previous APR Rank: T49

Previous APR Score: 973

T32 Mississippi State 982

Previous APR Rank: T20

Previous APR Score: 984

34 Florida 981

Previous APR Rank: T43

Previous APR Score: 974

T35 Army 980

Previous APR Rank: T41

Previous APR Score: 975

T35 Michigan 980

Previous APR Rank: T27

Previous APR Score: 980

T37 Georgia Tech 979

Previous APR Rank: T35

Previous APR Score: 978

T37 Middle Tennessee 979

Previous APR Rank: T18

Previous APR Score: 985

T39 Eastern Michigan 978

Previous APR Rank: T39

Previous APR Score: 976

T39 Kansas State 978

Previous APR Rank: T35

Previous APR Score: 978

T39 Toledo 978

Previous APR Rank: 23

Previous APR Score: 983

T42 Miami University 977

Previous APR Rank: T49

Previous APR Score: 973

T42 North Carolina 977

Previous APR Rank: T92

Previous APR Score: 959

T42 Rutgers 977

Previous APR Rank: T31

Previous APR Score: 979

T42 SMU 977

Previous APR Rank: T43

Previous APR Score: 974

T46 Arkansas State 976

Previous APR Rank: T52

Previous APR Score: 972

T46 Indiana 976

Previous APR Rank: T61

Previous APR Score: 969

T46 Liberty 976

Previous APR Rank: 98

Previous APR Score: 957

T49 Baylor 975

Previous APR Rank: T43

Previous APR Score: 974

T49 Cal 975

Previous APR Rank: 38

Previous APR Score: 977

T49 USC 975

Previous APR Rank: T58

Previous APR Score: 970

T49 USF 975

Previous APR Rank: T31

Previous APR Score: 979

T53 Georgia State 974

Previous APR Rank: T95

Previous APR Score: 958

T53 NC State 974

Previous APR Rank: T81

Previous APR Score: 962

T53 West Virginia 974

Previous APR Rank: T90

Previous APR Score: 960

T53 Wyoming 974

Previous APR Rank: T61

Previous APR Score: 969

T57 Ball State 973

Previous APR Rank: T61

Previous APR Score: 969

T57 Oklahoma State 973

Previous APR Rank: T31

Previous APR Score: 979

T57 Oregon State 973

Previous APR Rank: T41

Previous APR Score: 975

T57 Vanderbilt 973

Previous APR Rank: T20

Previous APR Score: 984

T61 Memphis 972

Previous APR Rank: T27

Previous APR Score: 980

T61 Nebraska 972

Previous APR Rank: T43

Previous APR Score: 974

T63 Kentucky 971

Previous APR Rank: T56

Previous APR Score: 971

T63 San Diego State 971

Previous APR Rank: T61

Previous APR Score: 969

T63 Texas 971

Previous APR Rank: T43

Previous APR Score: 974

T66 Navy 970

Previous APR Rank: T11

Previous APR Score: 988

T66 Penn State 970

Previous APR Rank: 24

Previous APR Score: 982

T66 Purdue 970

Previous APR Rank: T106

Previous APR Score: 954

T66 Tulane 970

Previous APR Rank: T95

Previous APR Score: 958

T66 UConn 970

Previous APR Rank: T39

Previous APR Score: 976

T71 Illinois 969

Previous APR Rank: T58

Previous APR Score: 970

T71 Utah State 969

Previous APR Rank: T75

Previous APR Score: 964

T73 Appalachian State 968

Previous APR Rank: T103

Previous APR Score: 955

T73 Buffalo 968

Previous APR Rank: T92

Previous APR Score: 959

T73 Iowa 968

Previous APR Rank: T56

Previous APR Score: 971

T73 Oklahoma 968

Previous APR Rank: T71

Previous APR Score: 965

77 Georgia 967

Previous APR Rank: T61

Previous APR Score: 969

78 FIU 966

Previous APR Rank: T66

Previous APR Score: 968

T79 Arizona 965

Previous APR Rank: T75

Previous APR Score: 964

T79 Ohio 965

Previous APR Rank: T52

Previous APR Score: 972

T81 Coastal Carolina 964

Previous APR Rank: T99

Previous APR Score: 956

T81 Fresno State 964

Previous APR Rank: T106

Previous APR Score: 954

T81 Virginia Tech 964

Previous APR Rank: T95

Previous APR Score: 958

T84 Bowling Green 963

Previous APR Rank: 117

Previous APR Score: 947

T84 Marshall 963

Previous APR Rank: 112

Previous APR Score: 951

T86 East Carolina 961

Previous APR Rank: T128

Previous APR Score: 938

T86 Kansas 961

Previous APR Rank: T90

Previous APR Score: 960

T86 San Jose State 961

Previous APR Rank: T109

Previous APR Score: 952

T89 Kent State 960

Previous APR Rank: T43

Previous APR Score: 974

T89 North Texas 960

Previous APR Rank: T85

Previous APR Score: 961

T89 Oregon 960

Previous APR Rank: T66

Previous APR Score: 968

T89 WKU 960

Previous APR Rank: T81

Previous APR Score: 962

93 Washington State 959

Previous APR Rank: 80

Previous APR Score: 963

T94 Central Michigan 958

Previous APR Rank: T52

Previous APR Score: 972

T94 Florida State 958

Previous APR Rank: T125

Previous APR Score: 942

T94 Louisiana Tech 958

Previous APR Rank: T75

Previous APR Score: 964

T94 Texas A&M 958

Previous APR Rank: T71

Previous APR Score: 965

T98 Arkansas 957

Previous APR Rank: T81

Previous APR Score: 962

T98 Northern Illinois 957

Previous APR Rank: T81

Previous APR Score: 962

T98 Syracuse 957

Previous APR Rank: T71

Previous APR Score: 965

T101 Charlotte 956

Previous APR Rank: T119

Previous APR Score: 945

T101 Texas State 956

Previous APR Rank: 130

Previous APR Score: 932

T103 Louisiana 955

Previous APR Rank: T99

Previous APR Score: 956

T103 Old Dominion 955

Previous APR Rank: T85

Previous APR Score: 961

T103 TCU 955

Previous APR Rank: T92

Previous APR Score: 959

T103 Texas Tech 955

Previous APR Rank: T113

Previous APR Score: 949

T107 Akron 954

Previous APR Rank: T119

Previous APR Score: 945

T107 Colorado 954

Previous APR Rank: T103

Previous APR Score: 955

T107 Colorado State 954

Previous APR Rank: T106

Previous APR Score: 954

T110 BYU 953

Previous APR Rank: 118

Previous APR Score: 946

T110 UTSA 953

Previous APR Rank: T85

Previous APR Score: 961

T112 Georgia Southern 952

Previous APR Rank: T113

Previous APR Score: 949

T112 Troy 952

Previous APR Rank: T85

Previous APR Score: 961

114 UMass 951

Previous APR Rank: T128

Previous APR Score: 938

T115 Florida Atlantic 949

Previous APR Rank: T71

Previous APR Score: 965

T115 South Alabama 949

Previous APR Rank: T103

Previous APR Score: 955

T117 Houston 948

Previous APR Rank: T85

Previous APR Score: 961

T117 ULM 948

Previous APR Rank: 70

Previous APR Score: 966

119 UCLA 947

Previous APR Rank: 123

Previous APR Score: 944

T120 Hawaii 946

Previous APR Rank: T113

Previous APR Score: 949

T120 Tennessee 946

Previous APR Rank: T68

Previous APR Score: 967

122 UAB 945

Previous APR Rank: T125

Previous APR Score: 942

123 Maryland 944

Previous APR Rank: T99

Previous APR Score: 956

124 New Mexico State 940

Previous APR Rank: T99

Previous APR Score: 956

125 Tulsa 939

Previous APR Rank: T119

Previous APR Score: 945

126 Western Michigan 938

Previous APR Rank: 116

Previous APR Score: 948

127 New Mexico 935

Previous APR Rank: 124

Previous APR Score: 943

T128 Southern Miss 934

Previous APR Rank: T119

Previous APR Score: 945

T128 UTEP 934

Previous APR Rank: 127

Previous APR Score: 941

130 LSU 933

Previous APR Rank: T109

Previous APR Score: 952