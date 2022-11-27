NCAA Academic Progress Rate Football Rankings 1-130: Which 5-7 Teams Might Go Bowling?

The NCAA announced the 2020-2021 version of the Academic Progress Rate. Where do all 130 college football programs rank?
The Academic Progress Rate, or APR, was released measuring the improvements and academic success for the 2020-2021 school year. It didn’t exactly skip a year, but these are the first rankings since coming out since May of 2020.
And you care, why?
Besides wondering just how good the schools and teams are in the classroom, this is a big deal in the bowl world.
If there aren’t enough teams that finish with a bowl-eligible six wins, the teams that finish 5-7 are selected based on the APR ranking below – this is why Rutgers got the call last bowl season.
What does this mean? There are currently three projected open bowl spots, but it could be two if Buffalo beats Akron on Friday. Who are the top 5-7 teams according to APR?
Rice and then UNLV. After that, Michigan State and Auburn are tied.
From the NCAA, the APR is calculated as follows:
- Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.
- A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.
- In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.
2022 (2020-2021 report) NCAA APR Rankings
T1 Clemson 999
Previous APR Rank: 5
Previous APR Score: 993
T1 Ole Miss 999
Previous APR Rank: 2
Previous APR Score: 997
3 Alabama 997
Previous APR Rank: T6
Previous APR Score: 990
4 Northwestern 995
Previous APR Rank: T3
Previous APR Score: 995
T5 Air Force 994
Previous APR Rank: T3
Previous APR Score: 995
T5 Rice 994
Previous APR Rank: T15
Previous APR Score: 986
7 Washington 993
Previous APR Rank: 1
Previous APR Score: 999
8 Wisconsin 992
Previous APR Rank: T15
Previous APR Score: 986
T9 Cincinnati 991
Previous APR Rank: T6
Previous APR Score: 990
T9 Ohio State 991
Previous APR Rank: T18
Previous APR Score: 985
T9 Utah 991
Previous APR Rank: T11
Previous APR Score: 988
T12 Boise State 990
Previous APR Rank: T25
Previous APR Score: 981
T12 Wake Forest 990
Previous APR Rank: T6
Previous APR Score: 990
T14 Louisville 988
Previous APR Rank: T20
Previous APR Score: 984
T14 Minnesota 988
Previous APR Rank: T27
Previous APR Score: 980
16 Temple 987
Previous APR Rank: 14
Previous APR Score: 987
T17 Boston College 986
Previous APR Rank: 10
Previous APR Score: 989
T17 Iowa State 986
Previous APR Rank: T31
Previous APR Score: 979
T19 Duke 985
Previous APR Rank: T15
Previous APR Score: 986
T19 Stanford 985
Previous APR Rank: T6
Previous APR Score: 990
T21 Nevada 984
Previous APR Rank: T75
Previous APR Score: 964
T21 Notre Dame 984
Previous APR Rank: T58
Previous APR Score: 970
T21 Pitt 984
Previous APR Rank: T11
Previous APR Score: 988
T21 South Carolina 984
Previous APR Rank: T68
Previous APR Score: 967
T21 UCF 984
Previous APR Rank: T25
Previous APR Score: 981
T21 UNLV 984
Previous APR Rank: T75
Previous APR Score: 964
T27 Arizona State 983
Previous APR Rank: T35
Previous APR Score: 978
T27 Auburn 983
Previous APR Rank: T27
Previous APR Score: 980
T27 Michigan State 983
Previous APR Rank: T109
Previous APR Score: 952
T27 Missouri 983
Previous APR Rank: T49
Previous APR Score: 973
T27 Virginia 983
Previous APR Rank: T52
Previous APR Score: 972
T32 Miami 982
Previous APR Rank: T49
Previous APR Score: 973
T32 Mississippi State 982
Previous APR Rank: T20
Previous APR Score: 984
34 Florida 981
Previous APR Rank: T43
Previous APR Score: 974
T35 Army 980
Previous APR Rank: T41
Previous APR Score: 975
T35 Michigan 980
Previous APR Rank: T27
Previous APR Score: 980
T37 Georgia Tech 979
Previous APR Rank: T35
Previous APR Score: 978
T37 Middle Tennessee 979
Previous APR Rank: T18
Previous APR Score: 985
T39 Eastern Michigan 978
Previous APR Rank: T39
Previous APR Score: 976
T39 Kansas State 978
Previous APR Rank: T35
Previous APR Score: 978
T39 Toledo 978
Previous APR Rank: 23
Previous APR Score: 983
T42 Miami University 977
Previous APR Rank: T49
Previous APR Score: 973
T42 North Carolina 977
Previous APR Rank: T92
Previous APR Score: 959
T42 Rutgers 977
Previous APR Rank: T31
Previous APR Score: 979
T42 SMU 977
Previous APR Rank: T43
Previous APR Score: 974
T46 Arkansas State 976
Previous APR Rank: T52
Previous APR Score: 972
T46 Indiana 976
Previous APR Rank: T61
Previous APR Score: 969
T46 Liberty 976
Previous APR Rank: 98
Previous APR Score: 957
T49 Baylor 975
Previous APR Rank: T43
Previous APR Score: 974
T49 Cal 975
Previous APR Rank: 38
Previous APR Score: 977
T49 USC 975
Previous APR Rank: T58
Previous APR Score: 970
T49 USF 975
Previous APR Rank: T31
Previous APR Score: 979
T53 Georgia State 974
Previous APR Rank: T95
Previous APR Score: 958
T53 NC State 974
Previous APR Rank: T81
Previous APR Score: 962
T53 West Virginia 974
Previous APR Rank: T90
Previous APR Score: 960
T53 Wyoming 974
Previous APR Rank: T61
Previous APR Score: 969
T57 Ball State 973
Previous APR Rank: T61
Previous APR Score: 969
T57 Oklahoma State 973
Previous APR Rank: T31
Previous APR Score: 979
T57 Oregon State 973
Previous APR Rank: T41
Previous APR Score: 975
T57 Vanderbilt 973
Previous APR Rank: T20
Previous APR Score: 984
T61 Memphis 972
Previous APR Rank: T27
Previous APR Score: 980
T61 Nebraska 972
Previous APR Rank: T43
Previous APR Score: 974
T63 Kentucky 971
Previous APR Rank: T56
Previous APR Score: 971
T63 San Diego State 971
Previous APR Rank: T61
Previous APR Score: 969
T63 Texas 971
Previous APR Rank: T43
Previous APR Score: 974
T66 Navy 970
Previous APR Rank: T11
Previous APR Score: 988
T66 Penn State 970
Previous APR Rank: 24
Previous APR Score: 982
T66 Purdue 970
Previous APR Rank: T106
Previous APR Score: 954
T66 Tulane 970
Previous APR Rank: T95
Previous APR Score: 958
T66 UConn 970
Previous APR Rank: T39
Previous APR Score: 976
T71 Illinois 969
Previous APR Rank: T58
Previous APR Score: 970
T71 Utah State 969
Previous APR Rank: T75
Previous APR Score: 964
T73 Appalachian State 968
Previous APR Rank: T103
Previous APR Score: 955
T73 Buffalo 968
Previous APR Rank: T92
Previous APR Score: 959
T73 Iowa 968
Previous APR Rank: T56
Previous APR Score: 971
T73 Oklahoma 968
Previous APR Rank: T71
Previous APR Score: 965
77 Georgia 967
Previous APR Rank: T61
Previous APR Score: 969
78 FIU 966
Previous APR Rank: T66
Previous APR Score: 968
T79 Arizona 965
Previous APR Rank: T75
Previous APR Score: 964
T79 Ohio 965
Previous APR Rank: T52
Previous APR Score: 972
T81 Coastal Carolina 964
Previous APR Rank: T99
Previous APR Score: 956
T81 Fresno State 964
Previous APR Rank: T106
Previous APR Score: 954
T81 Virginia Tech 964
Previous APR Rank: T95
Previous APR Score: 958
T84 Bowling Green 963
Previous APR Rank: 117
Previous APR Score: 947
T84 Marshall 963
Previous APR Rank: 112
Previous APR Score: 951
T86 East Carolina 961
Previous APR Rank: T128
Previous APR Score: 938
T86 Kansas 961
Previous APR Rank: T90
Previous APR Score: 960
T86 San Jose State 961
Previous APR Rank: T109
Previous APR Score: 952
T89 Kent State 960
Previous APR Rank: T43
Previous APR Score: 974
T89 North Texas 960
Previous APR Rank: T85
Previous APR Score: 961
T89 Oregon 960
Previous APR Rank: T66
Previous APR Score: 968
T89 WKU 960
Previous APR Rank: T81
Previous APR Score: 962
93 Washington State 959
Previous APR Rank: 80
Previous APR Score: 963
T94 Central Michigan 958
Previous APR Rank: T52
Previous APR Score: 972
T94 Florida State 958
Previous APR Rank: T125
Previous APR Score: 942
T94 Louisiana Tech 958
Previous APR Rank: T75
Previous APR Score: 964
T94 Texas A&M 958
Previous APR Rank: T71
Previous APR Score: 965
T98 Arkansas 957
Previous APR Rank: T81
Previous APR Score: 962
T98 Northern Illinois 957
Previous APR Rank: T81
Previous APR Score: 962
T98 Syracuse 957
Previous APR Rank: T71
Previous APR Score: 965
T101 Charlotte 956
Previous APR Rank: T119
Previous APR Score: 945
T101 Texas State 956
Previous APR Rank: 130
Previous APR Score: 932
T103 Louisiana 955
Previous APR Rank: T99
Previous APR Score: 956
T103 Old Dominion 955
Previous APR Rank: T85
Previous APR Score: 961
T103 TCU 955
Previous APR Rank: T92
Previous APR Score: 959
T103 Texas Tech 955
Previous APR Rank: T113
Previous APR Score: 949
T107 Akron 954
Previous APR Rank: T119
Previous APR Score: 945
T107 Colorado 954
Previous APR Rank: T103
Previous APR Score: 955
T107 Colorado State 954
Previous APR Rank: T106
Previous APR Score: 954
T110 BYU 953
Previous APR Rank: 118
Previous APR Score: 946
T110 UTSA 953
Previous APR Rank: T85
Previous APR Score: 961
T112 Georgia Southern 952
Previous APR Rank: T113
Previous APR Score: 949
T112 Troy 952
Previous APR Rank: T85
Previous APR Score: 961
114 UMass 951
Previous APR Rank: T128
Previous APR Score: 938
T115 Florida Atlantic 949
Previous APR Rank: T71
Previous APR Score: 965
T115 South Alabama 949
Previous APR Rank: T103
Previous APR Score: 955
T117 Houston 948
Previous APR Rank: T85
Previous APR Score: 961
T117 ULM 948
Previous APR Rank: 70
Previous APR Score: 966
119 UCLA 947
Previous APR Rank: 123
Previous APR Score: 944
T120 Hawaii 946
Previous APR Rank: T113
Previous APR Score: 949
T120 Tennessee 946
Previous APR Rank: T68
Previous APR Score: 967
122 UAB 945
Previous APR Rank: T125
Previous APR Score: 942
123 Maryland 944
Previous APR Rank: T99
Previous APR Score: 956
124 New Mexico State 940
Previous APR Rank: T99
Previous APR Score: 956
125 Tulsa 939
Previous APR Rank: T119
Previous APR Score: 945
126 Western Michigan 938
Previous APR Rank: 116
Previous APR Score: 948
127 New Mexico 935
Previous APR Rank: 124
Previous APR Score: 943
T128 Southern Miss 934
Previous APR Rank: T119
Previous APR Score: 945
T128 UTEP 934
Previous APR Rank: 127
Previous APR Score: 941
130 LSU 933
Previous APR Rank: T109
Previous APR Score: 952