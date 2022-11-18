NC State vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

NC State vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

NC State vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: NC State (7-3), Louisville (6-4)

Why NC State Will Win

Is Malik Cunningham able to go?

The Louisville star quarterback hurt his shoulder in the loss to Clemson and he’s iffy at best.

The NC State offense might be a bit hit or miss, but it won’t need to take a ton of chances if the defense can hold up. For all of the problems in the loss to Boston College last week, the D was great at getting into the backfield, forced three takeaways, and it should be able to keep the game close.

State is great at slowing the game down, the run defense hasn’t allowed more than 50 yards in any of the last three games, and …

Why Louisville Will Win

The turnovers.

NC State was air tight with the turnovers with none over a three game span, and then it all fell apart in the loss to Boston College with four giveaways. That might not be the norm for the team, but Louisville can force the issue.

How does it get over the possible absence of its main man at quarterback? The defense can change things around by forcing a slew of takeaways.

There weren’t any in the win over James Madison, but that was the only time in the last eight games the D didn’t generate multiple takeaways, and there were three or more in six of the last seven games.

Relying on the defense is nice, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Getting the Cardinal offense up to 400 yards or more will get it done if the defense does what it can do.

NC State probably won’t turn it over like it did last week, but it’s going to stall a bit too much – the Louisville pass rush will take over for a few stretches.

There won’t be an explosion of points with these two defenses, but it’ll be entertaining.

NC State vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 21, NC State 17

Line: Louisville -4.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

NC State vs Louisville Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

