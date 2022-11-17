Missouri vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Missouri vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Missouri (4-6), New Mexico State (4-5)

Why New Mexico State Will Win

Break up the Aggies.

All of a sudden, Jerry Kill’s team is playing well with a three game winning streak and with wins in four of the last five games.

No, the running game isn’t rolling like a Jerry Kill offense should, but there aren’t any turnovers – just one in the last four games – the defense hasn’t allowed more than 270 yards in any of the last three games, and it could be dangerous if Missouri isn’t taking this seriously.

This is the exhale game for the Tigers. They’re coming off a rough blowout loss to Tennessee, and they’re looking ahead to the Arkansas game to try getting bowl eligible, but …

Why Missouri Will Win

New Mexico, UMass, Lamar.

A win is a win is a win, but Missouri is just a wee bit stronger than the teams New Mexico State has been able to hang with.

It might not have seemed like it after allowing 724 yards of Tennessee offense, but the Mizzou D really is terrific. It allowed fewer than 300 yards in four straight SEC games before dealing with the Vols.

The front should live in the New Mexico State backfield, the run D will be a brick wall, and the O won’t turn the ball over enough – possibly not at all – to give New Mexico State any easy breaks.

What’s Going To Happen

The Tigers will be a bit slow out of the gate, but a big second quarter will take over and the defense will deal with the rest.

The Aggies will come up with a few good drives, but a slew of penalties will stall too many good chances and there won’t be enough long marches to keep the Tiger offense off the field.

Missouri vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

Missouri 37, New Mexico State 7

Line: Missouri -28.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Missouri vs New Mexico State Must See Rating (out of 5):1.5

