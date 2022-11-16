Mississippi State vs East Tennessee State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Mississippi State vs East Tennessee State Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs East Tennessee State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

How To Watch: ESPN+/SEC Network

Record: Mississippi State (6-4), East Tennessee State (3-7)

Why East Tennessee State Will Win

The Buccaneers have just enough of an offense to at least provide a little bit of a push in the first half.

They buckle in the second halves of games, but they’re good at getting out to a decent start with a strong running game that averages five yards per carry – Jacob Saylors is a good back to worry about – and the receiving corps has enough options to spread the ball around.

The defense makes up for issues with plenty of takeaways, but …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Can East Tennessee State stop the pass? Not really.

110th in the FCS against the pass, the Bucs allowed 265 yards per game, but that’s not even the real issue. It’s the inability to generate any pressure as quarterbacks are connecting on way too many passes.

Mississippi State doesn’t have to do anything crazy. All it has to do is hit the midrange throws like it normally does and control the game with a ton of manageable third down plays.

What’s Going To Happen

After struggling against Auburn and losing three of the last four games, even this late in the season the Bulldogs have some work to do before dealing with the trip to Ole Miss.

It’s Senior Day, the offense needs to get its timing back – Mississippi State needs to be steadier at connecting on 70% of its throws again – and it’ll use this to get ready for the Egg Bowl showdown.

The Ole Miss game is Thursday – the idea will be to get this over with fast to get the starters off the field.

Mississippi State vs East Tennessee State Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 58, East Tennessee State 10

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA

Mississippi State vs East Tennessee State Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

