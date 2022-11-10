Minnesota vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Minnesota vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (6-3), Northwestern (1-8)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Minnesota vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

The wind and awful conditions certainly helped – there wasn’t anything happening through the air – but the Wildcats still gave Ohio State a push in a 21-7 loss.

Again, the weather, but Northwestern outgained the Buckeyes 285-283. That’s a massive reach for something nice, but in the midst of a miserable season that could potentially be 1-11, the effort is still there.

Minnesota has been wildly inconsistent. The running game rocked against Rutgers, and sputtered against Nebraska. The Cats have to make the Gophers throw, keep them to under four yards per carry, and …

– Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

Why Minnesota Will Win

Yeah, that holding Minnesota to under four yards per carry thing. That’s not happening.

The Northwestern defensive front has fallen off the map with games against better ground games over the last month. It was okay at times, but it’s allowing well over five yards per pop in Big Ten play.

Minnesota is fine at keeping things conservative and boring. It wasn’t great against the Huskers, but there weren’t any turnovers, the defense stuffed the Huskers in key moments, and all turned out to be fine.

Northwestern hasn’t forced a takeaway since October 1st – it took a brutal rain storm to come up with five against Penn State.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The Minnesota defense will rise up at home.

There won’t be anything flashy about this. The four best Gopher ground games this year were in Huntington Bank – all wins.

Assume 200 rushing yards, assume dominating third downs on both sides of the ball, and assume Minnesota gets a win to make a bigger push into a stronger bowl slot.

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Minnesota vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Minnesota 31, Northwestern 10

Line: Minnesota -17.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Minnesota vs Northwestern Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams