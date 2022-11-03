Minnesota vs Nebraska prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Minnesota vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Minnesota (5-3), Nebraska (3-5)

Minnesota vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

As long as the running game is rumbling, everything is fine.

It’s just not that hard when it comes to this team. When it controls the line – and is healthy, unlike it was against Purdue and the backs weren’t in place – forget it.

Minnesota is 5-0 when running for over 165 yards – running for 240 yards or more in all five – and 0-3 when it doesn’t. Those three games? That Purdue outlier, the Illinois D that’s among the best in college football, and at Penn State.

How’s Nebraska’s run defense? The team is 0-5 when it doesn’t keep teams to 175 yards or fewer, and those three games were against North Dakota from the FCS, Rutgers, and an Indiana team that doesn’t really run.

Minnesota is about to pound and keep pounding.

Why Nebraska Will Win

The Huskers were able to throw well against Purdue, and the defense was solid in the tough 26-9 loss to Illinois.

The fire and fight are still there, and it’s going to have to come from the ground game taking over.

Minnesota might run well, and Nebraska can’t match that yard-for-yard, but it has to get more physical than it has all year against a Minnesota defensive front that’s a tad hit-or-miss.

The stats are great overall, but the Gophers are 0-3 when allowing teams to run for 160 yards or more. That’s all about sticking with the attack, and Nebraska is able to run at least four times.

Minnesota wants to control the clock, but Nebraska has to change the narrative because …

What’s Going To Happen

Is Casey Thompson okay? The Nebraska quarterback has an arm injury, Chubba Purdy had to step in against Illinois and is hurt, and there’s a shot Logan Smothers has to play a role. No matter what, getting the running game going and doing anything to control the clock.

It won’t happen.

Minnesota is the best team in America at converting third down chances, it’s second-best in third down stops, and the team will always seem like it’s on the field.

Minnesota vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Minnesota 30, Nebraska 13

Line: Minnesota -15.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Minnesota vs Nebraska Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

