Middle Tennessee vs FIU Prediction Game Preview

Middle Tennessee vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Middle Tennessee (6-5), FIU (4-7)

Middle Tennessee vs FIU What’s Going To Happen

Just when it seemed like it was all falling apart, Middle Tennessee won two straight – including a dominant performance in the 49-21 win over Florida Atlantic – to get bowl eligible. Now it’s time to push for a stronger final game.

FIU has lost three straight after it looked like it was turning its season around, but it’s got enough of an offense to potentially make this interesting.

Maybe.

The Panther passing game has crashed, and worst of all in this there are too many turnovers. Middle Tennessee is great at taking the ball away, the defense will overcome a rough day from the secondary with three forced turnovers, and the accurate passing game will take care of everything on the other side.

Middle Tennessee vs FIU Prediction, Line

Middle Tennessee 40, FIU 20

Line: Middle Tennessee -19.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Middle Tennessee vs FIU Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

