Michigan vs Nebraska prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Michigan vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Michigan (9-0), Nebraska (3-6)

Michigan vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

Very quietly, the run defense hasn’t been bad.

It held up against Illinois allowing fewer than four yards per carry, and last week it kept the game alive against Minnesota allowing 2.8 yards per carry.

Purdue was okay – it committed to the run more than it usually does – and that was the only team over the last five weeks that could hammer away. No, this isn’t a strong Nebraska defensive front overall, but he’s active and it keeps on producing.

Can the Huskers keep up the production, especially in the second half?

Michigan starts slow, and then the ground game keeps hammering until it opens up. If the Huskers can hold Michigan to around four yards per carry instead of six, this could be a fight.

Why Michigan Will Win

It’s not as flashy or as fun as Tennessee, and it’s not as strong as Georgia, and it doesn’t have the skill of Ohio State, but Michigan is playing every bit as well as anyone in the country, if not better.

There aren’t any penalties. The five turnovers are nothing. The team owns third downs, the pass defense has been a rock, and the run D is No. 1 in the nation allowing just 652 yards on the year.

Nebraska hasn’t hit 170 rushing yards against any of the seven FBS teams on the slate so far, and it’s not getting there in this. Combine that with the 18 turnovers, a few too many penalties at times, and it’s not going to be sharp enough to overcome the other issues.

Even so, the Huskers will be in early, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, good luck holding up in the second half.

America starting buzzing a bit Saturday night when Rutgers was up on Michigan 17-14 at halftime.

Michigan scored 38 unanswered points to win 52-17.

Michigan State was up 7-3 in the first quarter. Michigan got the running game rolling at won 29-7.

It might take a little bit, but the Wolverines will get there. Nebraska doesn’t control the clock in any way and won’t be able to slow this down, even if the run defense fights the good fight for as long as it can.

Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Michigan 40, Nebraska 13

Line: Nebraska -29.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Michigan vs Nebraska Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

