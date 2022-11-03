Michigan State vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Michigan State vs Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Michigan State (3-5), Illinois (7-1)

Michigan State vs Illinois Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

It’s been a rough, rough stretch for the program.

The 29-7 loss to Michigan was bad, the aftermath and controversy from the problems in the tunnel was worse, and now it’s going to take a minor miracle just to go bowling.

Let’s just say the expectations are low, but the team is still good enough to pull off something big if the offense clicks.

Illinois isn’t going to run away and hide with this. As good as it has been, the offense doesn’t put up big points and the game will never be out of reach.

The great Illini D has yet to face anyone who can throw. Nebraska? Sort of, not really. Wisconsin? Nah. Iowa? Really nah. Minnesota? Indiana? The secondary might get tested for the first time.

Payton Throne has to get hot right away. He was great in the win over Wisconsin, the passing game has the ability to hit 70% of its passes, and there’s a chance the Spartans are able to connect on the deep passes Illinois can’t and won’t.

Why Illinois Will Win

Grind, grind, grind.

Is there any team outside of Knoxville playing with more confidence right now?

The Illini dare you to deal with their style. There won’t be anything from the Spartan ground game against this defensive front, coming up with third down conversions will be like pulling teeth, and if it seems like the Illinois O is always on the field, it’s because it will be.

Illinois is second in the nation behind Air Force in time of possession. Michigan State is the second-worst team in the country in the stat. Illinois might have the ball for over 40 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State might make this far more interesting than it might seem – at least early on.

Again, Illinois hasn’t dealt with a real passing game yet, and Michigan State will start firing away early. It’ll work for a while, but it’ll slow down as the game goes on. Even worse, the passing attack will quickly go three-and-out a few times and Illinois will use those chances to grind the game down to a nub.

It won’t be a breeze, but the Illini will keep the fun going.

Michigan State vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Illinois 26, Michigan State 13

Line: Illinois -17.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Michigan State vs Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

