Miami University vs Northern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Wednesday, November 16

Miami University vs Northern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 16

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Huskies Stadium, DeKalb, IL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Miami University (4-6), Northern Illinois (3-7)

Why Miami University Will Win

Desperation can be a positive.

Miami University is out of the MAC title hunt, but it’s still alive for a bowl game if it can win this and take out Ball State next week. To do that, it has to stop the Northern Illinois running game.

The Huskies offensive line has the ability to take over at times for a ground attack that averaging close to 200 yards per game. Miami University wins when it holds up against the run, it has to get the passing game going, and it takes games over when it’s able to get its own rushing attack rolling, too.

The RedHawks are 3-1 when they run for 200 yards or more, but …

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

For all of NIU’s problems, it’s okay against the run. It only allowed more than 200 yards on the ground once.

Miami has been winging it around over the last few weeks with limited success. The running game has gone bye-bye with fewer than 100 yards in each of the last four games as the O has totally stalled against a slew of mediocre defenses.

It’s been a struggle to score, there aren’t any third down conversions on a consistent basis, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Northern Illinois actually win a home game? It’s 0-3 against FBS teams in DeKalb with the running game not doing enough and the defense struggling.

This isn’t the final home game – that’s Akron next week – but it’ll grind it out with ground game and the defense will hold up against the suddenly dead RedHawk attack to come up with a second win in a row.

Miami University vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Northern Illinois 24, Miami University 21

Line: Northern Illinois -1.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Miami University vs Northern Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

