Memphis vs North Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19
Memphis vs North Alabama Prediction, Game Preview
Memphis vs North Alabama How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 19
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Memphis (5-5), North Alabama (1-9)
Why North Alabama Will Win
Can the Lions at least make this competitive?
The offense will keep taking shots down the field. QB Noah Walters might not be all that accurate, but the passing game averages over 14 yards per completion, there are enough decent receivers to spread it around, and the ground game gets enough to average five yards per carry.
So what’s the problem?
Why Memphis Will Win
The North Alabama defense can’t stop much of anything.
There’s no pass rush, the run defense is getting gouged, and teams are exploding in the first half to take control of games early on.
The Memphis running game has been underwhelming for a program that comes up with a whole lot of gashing runs. This is the game to let the backs go off, but …
What’s Going To Happen
The Tiger passing game will get going, too.
There will be a few giveaways – Memphis can’t help itself with two turnovers – but it won’t matter. North Alabama will come up with a few points, but Memphis will put this away fast.
Memphis vs North Alabama Prediction, Line
Memphis 52, North Alabama 10
Line:TBA, o/u: TBA
ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA
Memphis vs North Alabama Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
