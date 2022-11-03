Maryland vs Wisconsin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Maryland vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Maryland (6-2), Wisconsin (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Maryland vs Wisconsin Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

Taulia Tagovailoa is expected to be back.

He missed the Northwestern game – it didn’t really matter – and had an extra week off after getting hurt against Indiana. If he’s close to form, the passing game should give the Badgers a whole slew of problems.

Wisconsin beat Purdue, but it gave up 320 yards through the air. The Michigan State passing attack worked in its overtime win over the Badgers, Ohio State was Ohio State through the air – it was too busy running – and even Northwestern managed 263 yards.

The Badgers don’t have much of a pass rush – give Tagovailoa time and there’s a problem – but that might not be the key for the Terps.

The defense has been solid at taking the ball away – eight in the last three games – and Wisconsin is one of the worst teams in the country at overcoming mistakes. It’s 0-3 when turning it over multiple times, and …

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why Wisconsin Will Win

It’s Wisconsin. The ground game has to work, or else.

It’s not that hard. Graham Mertz and the passing attack were great against Northwestern, but that’s not how this team rolls. It’s 4-1 when it at least runs for 175 yards – Ohio State the lone outlier – and 0-3 when it doesn’t.

Maryland hasn’t faced a slew of teams that can run, but Michigan didn’t have any problems on the ground when it had to get everything going in the second half, and Northwestern ran for 215 yards.

The Badgers are good at holding up against mid-range passing games, and they should be able to control the clock, but …

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

How much can Wisconsin handle the deep shots?

Along with melting down whenever there are too many turnovers, the Badgers can’t keep with dangerous receivers and big plays down the field.

That will be enough to pull this off.

The Terp passing attack will take over in key spots, and then the focus on Badger football will shift back to why Jim Leonhard hasn’t been given the full time gig yet.

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

Maryland vs Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Maryland 30, Wisconsin 26

Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Maryland vs Wisconsin Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams