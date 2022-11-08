MAC schedule and previews for all the Week 11 games including Ball State at Toledo, Buffalo at Central Michigan, and Kent State at Bowling Green

MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 56-22, ATS 44-32-1, o/u 48-30-1

Tuesday, November 8

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Eastern Michigan -7.5, o/u: 56.5

7:30 ESPN2

Line: Ohio -1.5, o/u: 50.5

8:00, ESPN

Line: Toledo -11.5, o/u: 50.5

Wednesday, November 9

7:00 ESPNU

Line: Western Michigan -1.5, o/u: 50.5

7:00 ESPN2

Line: Buffalo -1.5, o/u: 54.5

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Kent State -2.5, o/u: 55.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race