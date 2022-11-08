MAC schedule and previews for all the Week 11 games including Ball State at Toledo, Buffalo at Central Michigan, and Kent State at Bowling Green
MAC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 56-22, ATS 44-32-1, o/u 48-30-1
Tuesday, November 8
Eastern Michigan at Akron
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Eastern Michigan -7.5, o/u: 56.5
Ohio at Miami University
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Ohio -1.5, o/u: 50.5
Ball State at Toledo
8:00, ESPN
Line: Toledo -11.5, o/u: 50.5
Wednesday, November 9
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
7:00 ESPNU
Line: Western Michigan -1.5, o/u: 50.5
Buffalo at Central Michigan
7:00 ESPN2
Line: Buffalo -1.5, o/u: 54.5
Kent State at Bowling Green
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Kent State -2.5, o/u: 55.5
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11
Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble
Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race