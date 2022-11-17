LSU vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

LSU vs UAB Prediction, Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

LSU vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: LSU (8-2), UAB (5-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why UAB Will Win

UAB has enough good parts to be really, really annoying.

The offense has the nation’s leading rusher – DeWayne McBride has rushed for 120 yards or more in every game with 17 touchdowns – and holds on to the ball for a long, long time.

This is a deliberate attack that’s great on third downs – McBride has a lot to do with that – the defense is the best in Conference USA, and the secondary makes enough plays to make LSU work.

The SEC West champ has bigger things on the brain.

It has a date with Texas A&M next week before dealing with Georgia in the SEC Championship. There’s even a shot at the College Football Playoff if everything goes right.

It might not be fully focused on this, but …

– Bowl Projections

Why LSU Will Win

This is the first time all year UAB will face a Power Five program, but there’s a bigger issue.

UAB has to play on the road.

This has been a dominant team inside Protective Stadium. The offense turned it over just four times in the six home games, the defense has been a takeaway machine, and the team plays at a whole other level going 5-1.

On the road the Blazers are 0-4, the D only has three takeaways, the offense turned it over ten times, and the passing game has been an inconsistent dud.

That’s before having to deal with Death Valley at night.

Obviously being on the road matters, but in this it’ll be about trying to hold up against an LSU offense that’s going to try working the kinks back out – yes, this late in the season – after struggling so much against Arkansas.

The passing game has to get going again, the two turnovers weren’t good, and the production needs to be there after the rocky win.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

UAB isn’t just a paycheck game, but LSU is paying for the tune-up.

It really is freakish just how much better UAB plays at home, but it’ll be plucky enough to make the Tigers work a little bit.

Yeah, it’s 0-4 on the road, but no one – including the Liberty team that just beat Arkansas or the WKU team with one of the nation’s best passing games – has been able to win easily.

LSU won’t be any real danger, but it”ll have to pick up the energy in the third quarter to get comfortable.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

LSU vs UAB Prediction, Line

LSU 37, UAB 13

Line: LSU -14.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

LSU vs UAB Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams