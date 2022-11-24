LSU vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

LSU vs Texas A&M Prediction Game Preview

LSU vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: LSU (9-2), Texas A&M (4-7)

Why LSU Will Win

Can LSU crank its game up a few notches even though this doesn’t matter that much?

Of course it matters. It’s an SEC game against Texas A&M, and winning is a must to stay in the national title chase, but whether it’s by one or 41, beating Georgia next week in the SEC Championship is everything to the College Football Playoff chase.

First, the Tigers have to roll through an A&M team that’s struggling way too much to get the offense going.

Yeah, the weather wasn’t great, but 20 points against UMass wasn’t anything special for A&M in last week’s win.

The passing attack is painfully inconsistent and not sharp enough, it’s awful on third downs, and worst of all considering the team’s style under Jimbo Fisher, the O isn’t controlling the clock.

However …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The pressure is all on the other side of the field.

LSU does need to win this and it does need to be relatively impressive. The College Football Playoff thing might be a media discussion, but this team knows what’s at stake.

It knows it might just have a shot to play in the tournament if it can win next week, and … that’s next week. This week it gets a Texas A&M team that’s going to pull out all the stops in its final game of the season.

The LSU offensive line is struggling against anyone with a pass rush. Texas A&M struggles up front, but it should have its moments.

LSU lost to Florida State away from Baton Rouge. It was in a fight until the final few minutes at Florida. It couldn’t throw in the 13-10 win over Arkansas, and it struggled in the 21-17 at Auburn. Granted, LSU won three true road games against okay-to-mediocre SEC teams, but all were tough to get through.

Again, this is where the Texas A&M defensive line has to rise up. LSU is 9-0 when it runs for over 175 and 0-2 when it doesn’t. Texas A&M has allowed more than 175 rushing yards six times and all four wins came when it gave up fewer than five yards per carry.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas A&M is going to make this very, very scary for LSU.

The home side has won the last five games in the series, and the Aggies are going to play like this is everything for the program. Win, and it’ll make the next nine months a whole lot easier – and promising.

But the offense just isn’t there.

A&M will fight the good fight, but LSU will push through late with the scoring drives it needed to get to Atlanta with the CFP dreams still alive.

LSU vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

LSU 26, Texas A&M 21

Line: LSU -9.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

LSU vs Texas A&M Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

