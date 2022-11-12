Louisiana Tech vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Louisiana Tech vs UTSA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana Tech (3-6), UTSA (7-2)

Louisiana Tech vs UTSA Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The offense will be more than happy to make this a shootout with the Roadrunners.

The offense might not be consistent, but it’s good for 300 yards through the air against anyone who wants to party.

The Sonny Cumbie offense is cranking up well over 400 yards on a regular basis, the defense is forcing takeaways by the bunches with three or more in three of the last five games, and …

Why UTSA Will Win

UTSA does shootouts better.

The offense will give it away a few times, but not enough to matter. The balance will be the difference to overcome the mistakes.

Louisiana Tech can run a little bit, but it can’t get to 200 yards like UTSA can.

The Bulldog run defense is a disaster allowing 279 yards or more four times – losing all four games – and UTSA is more than happy to get everything working on the ground to go along with all Frank Harris and the passing attack can do.

What’s Going To Happen

You know those tough defensive struggles with both teams holding up in a tense-filled battle that comes down to one or two big offensive plays? Yeah, that’s not going to be this.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the show as these two rumble up and down the field. UTSA will come up with a few stops, but Louisiana Tech will struggle to do anything to slow down the machine on the other side.

Louisiana Tech vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 44, Louisiana Tech 30

Line: UTSA -17.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Louisiana Tech vs UTSA Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

