Liberty vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Liberty vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Liberty (8-1), UConn (5-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Liberty vs UConn Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

The passing game continues to be steady.

It might not be all that explosive, and it might not be consistent, but it’s going to come up with at least 220 yards getting out of the locker room. Against the UConn secondary, it’s should be able to connect for at least 65% of its throws and keep everything moving.

The run defense has been a rock. It held Arkansas to 144 yards in the 21-19 win, it hasn’t allowed more than 150 yards in any of the last seven games, and UConn can’t win if it doesn’t control the game on the ground.

But …

– CFP Rankings: Think, Know, Believe

Why UConn Will Win

Liberty plays to the level of its competition.

It rose up and rocked against BYU and Arkansas, and it struggled against Gardner-Webb and – for a wee bit – against UMass and Akron.

UConn might not have cranked up the offense against UMass, but it came up with the 27-10 win, it’s been able to win four of the last five – including against Fresno State – by generating 14 takeaways during the stretch, and Liberty has had its turnover issues at times this season.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Liberty is weird.

It might be 8-1, and it might be pulling off big wins, but it turns it over way too much, the offensive line isn’t that great, and it keeps on rolling.

UConn is 4-1 at home and 1-4 on the road, but it’ll give up just enough through the air to come up short.

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Liberty vs UConn Prediction, Line

Liberty 31, UConn 17

Line: Liberty -14.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Liberty vs UConn Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams