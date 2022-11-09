Kentucky vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Kentucky (6-3), Vanderbilt (3-6)

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores aren’t playing that poorly.

They have yet to win an SEC game, and they’re on a five-game losing streak, but the offensive line has been okay, there aren’t a slew of big mistakes – four turnovers against South Carolina aside – and being able to control the clock and avoid screwing up might be enough to hang around with Kentucky.

The Wildcats can’t seem to get going. They’ve won two of their last three games, and they’re coming off a good road win over Missouri, but the running game has been hit-or-miss, a banged up Will Levis is fighting to get to 200 passing yards, and …

Why Kentucky Will Win

If the running game was ever going to work, this would be the time.

Kentucky couldn’t get the ground attack in gear against Tennessee in a 44-6 loss with nothing working, but it hammered Mississippi State and will keep fighting the good fight to control the game – even if it doesn’t work.

No, UK doesn’t run well, but Vanderbilt should be the antidote for that. It’s allowing 4.6 yards per carry, is giving up 140 yards or more in every game but two, and it’s getting hit very, very hard against SEC teams.

Everyone but Missouri ran for over five yards per carry on the Commodores, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky will do everything possible to not turn the ball over.

It gives it up multiple times on a regular basis, but it didn’t do that against Missouri and everything worked out in a big fight.

Stay conservative, control the clock, and win on third downs. Vanderbilt can’t get its defense off the field and can’t keep the chains moving. That’s a killer against the Cats.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 16

Line: Kentucky -17.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

