Kent State vs Bowling Green prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Wednesday, November 9

Kent State vs Bowling Green How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Kent State (3-6), Bowling Green (5-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Kent State vs Bowling Green Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The running game keeps on rocking.

The rest of the Golden Flash season has been a disappointment – the team is fighting for its bowl survival, needing to win out to get a bid – but the ground attack that’s the best in the MAC rips off yards in chunks with 200 yards or more in four of the last five games.

Bowling Green’s defense has problems against teams that can throw – and Kent State can do that – and it’s 0-2 when allowing 200 rushing yards or more. It’s a small sample size, but the second-best team in the MAC – Buffalo – ran for 280 yards.

Kent State should be able to rip off at least 200, but …

– Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

Why Bowling Green Will Win

The Kent State pass defense hasn’t been close.

It doesn’t take the ball away enough – just three picks in the last seven games – and allows 284 yards per game. The Bowling Green offense should be able to throw to keep things moving.

The defense that’s great at coming up with sacks should be able to get in the backfield enough to be disruptive, and the takeaways should matter. The Falcons are 3-0 when coming up with three or more takeaways and forced multiple turnovers in six of the nine games.

Kent State’s defense has forced multiple turnovers twice, with three of the nine coming against Georgia.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

2015. That’s the last time Bowling Green got to a bowl game. It hasn’t won more than four games in any season since then.

Not only is it a win away from being bowl eligible, but it’ll stay in the mix for the MAC East title.

Kent State has the offense to pull off the upset, but it’s 3-1 at home, 0-5 on the road, and this is Senior Night for the Falcons. With road games at Toledo and Ohio to close, the pressure is on to win now, or else.

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Kent State vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Bowling Green 30, Kent State 26

Line: Kent State -2.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kent State vs Bowling Green Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams