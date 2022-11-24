Kansas vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction Game Preview

Kansas vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Kansas (6-5), Kansas State (8-3)

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas State doesn’t have Bijan Robinson.

Yeah, the Wildcat running game is amazing – and it does have Deuce Vaughn – but for the first time all season Kansas looked like … Kansas.

Texas got 243 rushing yards and four scores out of Robinson as part of the 427 the team came up with, but that’s baked into the KU cake. It’s just not that great against the run, but it usually overcomes it with its own offensive production.

Kansas State takes things up a few notches once the defense starts taking the ball away, but Kansas hasn’t been too bad at limiting the mistakes lately. Penalties haven’t been a real problem all year, and as long as there aren’t multiple turnovers, the offense should be able to keep up.

The Jayhawks are the best in the Big 12 at converting on third downs, they have the league’s most efficient passing game, and …

Why Kansas State Will Win

Yeah, Deuce Vaughn.

He killed Kansas last year with 162 yards and three scores on just 11 carries, and he caught six passes for 70 yards. As a freshman he ran for 71 yards and a score and caught four passes for 81 yards. Just assume 100 rushing yards in this, but he hardly has to do it alone.

Will Howard has cranked up the passing game – he was terrific last week in the 48-31 win over West Virginia – for a balanced attack that should move the ball at will against the worst defense in the Big 12.

But it’s going to be about the running game.

Kansas State has 220 yards or more seven times. Kansas is 0-4 when allowing 260 yards or more, the Wildcats were able to get there three times, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready for the show.

Kansas will crank up the attack to make this a fun back-and-fourth fight, but the other side will always have an answer.

The Kansas State defense is good enough against the run, the team is among them best in the country in turnover margin, and is should all come together in the 14th straight win in the series.

Kansas vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Kansas State 37, Kansas 26

Line: Kansas State -11.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Kansas vs Kansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

