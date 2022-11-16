Kansas State vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Kansas State vs West Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Kansas State (7-3), West Virginia (4-6)

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State has a Big 12 Championship appearance there for the taking.

Even with the two losses in the last four games, the 31-3 win over Baylor last week and the 48-0 stomping of Oklahoma State means a win this week and a win over Kansas next week would send the Wildcats to the title game. Or, a win in this and a Texas loss to Kansas would get it done.

The Wildcats are getting production out of both quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Will Howard, the offense has found a terrific groove over the last several weeks, and the defense has been able to rise up in key moments and dominate.

It might not be Iowa State’s D, and it hasn’t been consistent, but it’s been great at taking the ball away – seven forced turnovers in the last three games – and allowed fewer than 310 yards of total offense in three of the last five games.

The West Virginia run defense has been rocky, the offense is turning it over a bit too much, and …

Why West Virginia Will Win

This is a different Mountaineer team at home.

It’s 1-4 away from Milan Puskar and 3-2 in the friendly confines – the offense is far, far better at home.

The attack is far more balanced, it’s able to control the clock, and it should be able to control the game at times. For all of the good things Kansas State is doing, it’s not converting on enough third downs.

If West Virginia can win the time of possession battle and grind away a bit, it should be able to keep its bowl hopes alive. It’s going to be an inspired effort on the lines, it’s going to answer every Kansas State challenge, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The turnovers will be a problem. Kansas State just doesn’t turn it over enough to matter, and the two takeaways it’ll get will overcome the big things the West Virginia offense will do.

It’ll be a fun back-and-forth fight. Both running games will be good, JT Daniels will be solid for the West Virginia passing game, and there will be chances for both sides to take over.

But being -2 in turnover margin will be the difference.

Kansas State vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

Kansas State 34, West Virginia 31

Line: Kansas State -7.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Kansas State vs West Virginia Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

