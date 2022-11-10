Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Kansas State vs Baylor How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3)

Kansas State vs Baylor Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Gear up the offense and get ready to get it all going.

Baylor might have the second-best defense in the Big 12 according to the statistics, but it gave up close to 500 yards to Oklahoma last week, allowed 500 in the loss to West Virginia a few weeks ago, and it’s about to deal with a Kansas State offense that’s been terrific when it doesn’t turn the ball over.

The running game continues to be excellent, Adrian Martinez threw for over 300 yards against Texas, and the O should be able to rip off yards in chunks.

Again, the Baylor defense is good, but the yards are there to anyone who commits to grinding a bit. Oklahoma was able to do that, and Oklahoma State and West Virginia were able to succeed, too.

Baylor is 1-2 when allowing 150 rushing yards or more. Kansas State has hit that mark in every game but two, but …

Why Baylor Will Win

Turnovers matter.

Kansas State doesn’t have a problem with them – giving it up just seven times all year – but it turned it over twice against TCU and twice against Texas and lost both games.

That wouldn’t be that big a deal – again, the Wildcats don’t have a turnover issue – but Baylor’s defense is starting to do more and more to take the ball away.

It came up with just six over the first six games and went 3-3, and forced ten in the last three games and won all three fights including two on the road.

That coincided with the running game that perfect up at just the right time. The Bears have started pounding more and doing more to control the tempo, and it shows – they’re 5-0 when running for over 170 yards and 1-3 when they don’t.

Run, take the ball away, win, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Kansas State get nastier against the run?

Its own offense is good enough to be balanced and explosive – there’s no fear with this bunch on the road – but the run defense that struggled against TCU and Texas has to hold up.

Again, just like Baylor won when it ran well and took the ball away, Kansas State lost when it gave up yards and turned it over.

Baylor will run well and will take the ball away.

Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 34, Kansas State 30

Line: Baylor -2.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Kansas State vs Baylor Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

