James Madison vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

James Madison vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: SB Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: James Madison (5-3), Old Dominion (3-6)

James Madison vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why James Madison Will Win

Old Dominion has suffered a power outage.

It wasn’t exactly ripping it up offensively over the first part of the season, but now it hit a wall, especially on the ground. The running game that hit Coastal Carolina for 320 yards a few weeks ago was stuffed by Georgia State for 26 yards and came up with just 11 against Marshall.

Now it gets to go against the second-best run defense in America. James Madison has allowed fewer than 65 yards five time so far. but …

Why Old Dominion Will Win

The Monarchs might not have enough on offense, but the defense has been making things interesting.

The pass rush continues to be among the best in America, there’s a lot of bending without breaking, and the secondary has held up better after a rough start.

There weren’t any turnovers last week in the loss to Louisville, but James Madison has had a massive giveaway problem 14 over the five games before that.

What’s Going To Happen

The offenses will perk. up a wee bit.

James Madison will stuff the Old Dominion running game from the start, and the Duke passing attack that went bye-bye over the last two weeks will suddenly reemerge.

The three-game slide stops here.

James Madison vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

James Madison 30, Old Dominion 20

Line: James Madison -7.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

James Madison vs Old Dominion Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

