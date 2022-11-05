James Madison vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

James Madison vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: James Madison (5-2), Louisville (5-3

James Madison vs Louisville Game Preview

Why James Madison Will Win

There might have been a few problems lately with two straight losses, but the run defense remained the best in the nation.

The Dukes are only allowing 55 yards per game even after giving up a season-most 167 yards in the loss to Marshall.

The defensive front is amazing at getting into the backfield and creating negative plays, the passing game should push for 300 yards, and the secondary won’t allow much to this bunch.

Louisville can throw, but it’s not always consistently connecting. However …

Why Louisville Will Win

The defense continues to take the ball away by the truckload.

Louisville’s offense is going to run well and take advantage of any openings, but it’s not going to hang up almost 600 yards on the James Madison defense like Georgia Southern did a few weeks ago.

What it will do, though, is get more than a few takeaways.

The D has come up with 23 in the last six games including a stunning eight in the 48-21 win over Wake Forest last week. That has made all the difference.

Not surprisingly, Louisville is 4-1 when coming up with three or more takeaways. James Madison has turned it over nine times in the last two weeks and multiple times in four of the last five games so …

What’s Going To Happen

James Madison has the defense, the balanced offense, and the fire to pull off a win in its first game against a Power Five team as an FBS program. It’ll play well and keep up, but two turnovers will be a problem.

The Louisville defense is feeling it. It’s playing well, and it’ll take over when needed in the second half.

James Madison vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 30, James Madison 20

Line: Louisville -7.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

James Madison vs Louisville Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

