Iowa vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Iowa vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Iowa (4-4), Purdue (5-3)

Iowa vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

Well look at Air Iowa and it’s fun ‘n’ gun attack rolling up close to 400 yards and 33 points on Northwestern.

As was pointed out before last week’s game, yes, the Iowa offense is awful, but in the first seven games it went up against five of the best defenses in college football, one of the top three defenses in the FCS, and played Nevada in crazy rainstorm.

Northwestern’s defense is the cure for all offenses, and Purdue’s defense isn’t awful, but the Iowa O won’t be stopped cold and the D should be able to be the Iowa D – don’t expect much from the Purdue ground game.

This should be Iowa’s speed all the way around, but …

Why Purdue Will Win

Get that passing game going early and see what happens.

Yes, Iowa is fifth in the nation in total defense, and yes, you have to budget in a few turnovers, but it’s possible to throw on this bunch.

Ohio State didn’t have too many problems, and Rutgers was able to come up with enough through the air to make the game somewhat interesting. It’s mostly about completion percentage – just keep everything moving.

QB Aidan O’Connell had a rough run pianist Wisconsin two weeks ago, but he’s going to throw it at least 40 times, and he’s going to crank up close to 300 yards – that’s what the Purdue offense does.

As long as he gets time to keep hitting the midrange passes, the offense can work against this brick wall of a D.

And yes, the Iowa offense might be okay, but it’s still not great. Get up fast and that might be it.

What’s Going To Happen

The Purdue defense isn’t as good as most of the versions Iowa has seen so far, but it’s great at generating third down stops, the offense is terrific at controlling the clock, and that might be enough to pull this off at home.

Having two weeks off to rest up and get ready won’t hurt, either.

Iowa vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 23, Iowa 20

Line: Purdue -4.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Iowa vs Purdue Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

