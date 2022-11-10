Iowa State vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Iowa State (4-5), Oklahoma State (6-3)

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

The defense continues to be fantastic, and it’s by a mile.

Iowa State leads the Big 12 in total defense allowing just 284 yards per game – Baylor is No. 2 allowing 355.

Oklahoma State is dead last allowing 466 yards per game – 182 more than Iowa State and 30 more than the second-worst D. That’s been fine, but the offense that was able to overcome the problems went in the tank.

The O got shut out in a strange loss to Kansas State, and couldn’t get going until it was way too late in the 37-16 loss to Kansas last week.

The Iowa State defense isn’t what you want to face when everything is struggling. However …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Turnovers have been among the biggest issues lately with nine in the last three games. For all of the great things the Iowa State defense does, it doesn’t force takeaways with just five in the last games.

No, the offense isn’t working in a puzzling power outage, but if the Cowboys can get anything going, Iowa State can’t keep up.

The Cyclone offense worked fine against West Virginia, and it should be able to put up 400 yards on the Cowboy D, but the pop isn’t there.

Oklahoma State might not do enough on defense, but it’s great on third downs and it’s able to get into the backfield and come up with big stops. If it can just get off the field and not let Iowa State dictate the tempo, everything should be fine. But …

What’s Going To Happen

The Oklahoma State offense has to work.

The team is 5-0 at home, but Texas is the only team it faced that’s likely to go bowling. It’s 1-3 on the road, and that appears to be a big deal for the offense, too.

The five best Oklahoma State yardage days this year came at home, the four worst were on the road. Iowa State’s defense is good enough to hold up and hang around, but being back in Stillwater will help.

There won’t be four turnovers like there were against Kansas last week.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 26, Iowa State 23

Line: Iowa State -1.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

