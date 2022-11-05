Houston vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Houston vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Houston (5-3), SMU (4-4)

Houston vs SMU Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The SMU pass defense hasn’t been all that bad so far, but that’s because it allows a steady stream of about 200 yards or so. It’s the run defense that’s the issue.

Houston will get to at least 200 through the air – it hit that with relative ease in every game so far – but it’s time for the ground game to eat. It hasn’t been able to get to 200 yet, but this could be the team’s best rushing day of the season.

The offense has they versatility to move however it needs to in this. The defense has the ability to get into the backfield and screw up the Mustangs in enough key moments to matter, but …

Why SMU Will Win

This Cougar team never makes things easy on itself.

It’s finding ways to win, but the pass defense is spotty, the run D will give up over four yards per carry, and SMU would be able to do whatever it wants to keep things moving.

Cincinnati was able to clamp down on the Mustang O a few weeks ago and it was still close. Other than that, the passing game has roared for well over 300 yards in every other FBS game.

Let’s just say Houston has had a few issues against teams that can consistently throw. Take away the game against a Navy offense that doesn’t throw, and the Cougars allowed 275 yards or more in five of the other seven games and lost the two it didn’t.

SMU will throw and throw some more, it doesn’t have a turnover issue lately, and …

What’s Going To Happen

You’d think the powers-that-be would’ve rescheduled this for any other time than the exact moment the Astros would be throwing the first pitch to try clinching the World Series.

Those Houston Cougar fans who tune in for this – or have it on a split screen – should have a whole lot of fun, though.

Get ready for a ton of yards, plenty of parts, and massive momentum swings. Once again Houston will make what should be a win and make it tough, and once again it’ll come through with some late heroics to pull it off.

Houston vs SMU Prediction, Line

Houston 34, SMU 33

Line: SMU -3.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Houston vs SMU Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

