Houston vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Houston vs East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Houston (6-4), East Carolina (6-4)

Why Houston Will Win

Who wants to have some fun?

Houston games are a lot of things, but they’re sure as shoot not boring.

The offense continues to crank up yards in chunks. It’s the best in the AAC on third downs and bombs away with the league’s most efficient passing game.

The defense might have its issues, but the line is good at getting into the backfield, the run defense isn’t that bad, and again with the passing game – Houston is 4-1 when throwing for more than 275 yards.

East Carolina gave up 275 or more passing yards five times, but …

Why East Carolina Will Win

No, really. Who wants to have some FUN?

Houston games are high-powered shootouts with the defense giving up lots and lots and lots of yards. If you thought the 77-63 Cougar loss to SMU was wild, a week later Temple threw for 486 passing yards and made things interesting.

Welcome to the Houston defense, Holton Ahlers.

The long-time East Carolina quarterback has been fantastic – throwing for over 2,900 yards so far with 20 touchdowns and just five picks. He hasn’t given it away in the last four games. The Pirate offense hasn’t turned it over int he last four games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Houston wins when it throws for a gajillion yards. East Carolina is 4-0 when it throws for 300 yards or more.

The Cougars allow 262 passing yards per game and, again, they’re getting ripped apart over the last two weeks. Get your popcorn ready because this is about to be another wild Houston game.

East Carolina is 6-0 when it scores more than 20 points. It’s going to score more than 20 points.

Houston vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

East Carolina 44, Houston 38

Line: East Carolina -5.5, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Houston vs East Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

