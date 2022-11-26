Hawaii vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26
Hawaii vs San Jose State Prediction Game Preview
Hawaii vs San Jose State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 26
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA
How To Watch: Spectrum
Record: Hawaii (3-9), San Jose State (6-4)
Hawaii vs San Jose State What’s Going To Happen
San Jose State is going bowling … maybe.
There might be too many Mountain West teams for available bowl spots, and while the powers-that-be should find places for everyone, it might be dicey for a 6-5 team – if the Spartans lose – on the three-game losing streak.
Hawaii’s big problem is stopping the run, but San Jose State doesn’t do that. However, the Spartan D will hold up just fine at home, the Rainbow Warriors will struggle on the road – they’re 0-5 away from home – and Chevon Cordeiro will make a huge difference.
The former Hawaii quarterback transferred to San Jose State. The rest of the offense will be terrific around its dual-threat playmaker under center.
Hawaii vs San Jose State Prediction, Line
San Jose State 38, Hawaii 17
Line: San Jose State -15.5, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Hawaii vs San Jose State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
