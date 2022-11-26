Hawaii vs San Jose State Prediction Game Preview

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sport

By November 26, 2022 12:41 am

Hawaii vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Hawaii vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA
How To Watch: Spectrum
Record: Hawaii (3-9), San Jose State (6-4)
Hawaii vs San Jose State What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State is going bowling … maybe.

There might be too many Mountain West teams for available bowl spots, and while the powers-that-be should find places for everyone, it might be dicey for a 6-5 team – if the Spartans lose – on the three-game losing streak.

Hawaii’s big problem is stopping the run, but San Jose State doesn’t do that. However, the Spartan D will hold up just fine at home, the Rainbow Warriors will struggle on the road – they’re 0-5 away from home – and Chevon Cordeiro will make a huge difference.

The former Hawaii quarterback transferred to San Jose State. The rest of the offense will be terrific around its dual-threat playmaker under center.

Hawaii vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 38, Hawaii 17
Line: San Jose State -15.5, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Hawaii vs San Jose State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

