Hawaii vs San Jose State Prediction Game Preview

Hawaii vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: Spectrum

Record: Hawaii (3-9), San Jose State (6-4)

Hawaii vs San Jose State What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State is going bowling … maybe.

There might be too many Mountain West teams for available bowl spots, and while the powers-that-be should find places for everyone, it might be dicey for a 6-5 team – if the Spartans lose – on the three-game losing streak.

Hawaii’s big problem is stopping the run, but San Jose State doesn’t do that. However, the Spartan D will hold up just fine at home, the Rainbow Warriors will struggle on the road – they’re 0-5 away from home – and Chevon Cordeiro will make a huge difference.

The former Hawaii quarterback transferred to San Jose State. The rest of the offense will be terrific around its dual-threat playmaker under center.

Hawaii vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 38, Hawaii 17

Line: San Jose State -15.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Hawaii vs San Jose State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

