Hawaii vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Hawaii vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

How To Watch: FS2

Record: Hawaii (2-7), Fresno State (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Hawaii vs Fresno State Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

Hawaii has been able to deliver a little bit of power.

It’s trying to wing it around the yard and revive the days of the run ‘n’ shoot, but the team is at its best when it can grind.

It averaged five yards per carry in the tough loss to Wyoming last week, ran for 223 yards in the win over Nevada. It should have some success against a Fresno State run defense that’s been better over the last few games, but will give up yards over time against anyone who’ll commit to the run.

However …

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why Fresno State Will Win

How do you fire it back up after that?

Fresno State pulled off a miracle against San Diego State with two late touchdowns helped by a perfect onside kick in the 32-28 win.

The team is on a great three-game winning streak, QB Jake Haener is back and bombing away – he’s a legend now after what he did to the Aztecs – and Hawaii is about to have a long day in the secondary.

The Rainbow Warriors haven’t seen anyone who can throw for several weeks. The Bulldogs should be able to get out to a good start and force Hawaii to press.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Hawaii hasn’t been too bad on the road. It should’ve beaten San Diego State and lost a tough one to Colorado State, but it’s not going to be able to hold up in this.

Fresno State’s defense had a few problems last week, but it’s been good overall, it should keep the Hawaii offense from moving the chains, and the offense should be far more balanced than it was last week.

Haener won’t have to do it all.

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

Hawaii vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Fresno State 37, Hawaii 13

Line: Fresno State -27.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Hawaii vs Fresno State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams