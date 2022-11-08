Georgia vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Georgia vs Mississippi State Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

The Dawgs are rolling again after owning the lines and doing a fantastic job of hitting the deep shot in the first half of the 27-13 win over Tennessee. Most importantly, the defense kept the high-powered Vols passing game to under 200 yards.

This just in – Mississippi State likes to throw the ball.

The MSU Bulldogs aren’t going to push the ball deep all that often, but they’re going to dink and dunk to slowly move the ball down the field. That’s fine – the Georgia defensive backs can tackle.

There’s a Miss State running game, but it’s not going to do anything on a consistent basis against the Georgia defensive front. To win, MSU has to hit at least 68% of its passes for 320 yards or more – it’s 6-0 when throwing for over 300 yards and 0-3 when it doesn’t.

Georgia has yet to allow anyone to come up with more than 275.

But …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Will there be a Georgia letdown?

Coming off the big win over Florida in the annual rivalry and the most watched game of the year in the showdown against Tennessee, the Dawgs now have their path clear. All they have to do is get to the SEC Championship, win it, and they’re in.

For all the amazing things the No. 1 team in the country can do, it’s not generating enough steady pressure. No, Mississippi State isn’t going to hit the deep shots, but as long as QB Will Rogers is able to get time to connect on midrange throws, this can work.

There were two against the Vols, but Georgia generally doesn’t come up with a slew of takeaways. Rogers has to be careful with the ball, hit his third down throws, and the home aspect has to matter.

Mississippi State is 5-0 at home, 1-3 on the road, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia is a wee bit better than anyone who made the trip to Starkville so far.

It might have a little problem getting going early on – again, don’t be stunned if there’s a little bit of an intensity lag – but it’ll come.

Stetson Bennett will continue to be solid, the defense will bend but won’t break enough to matter, and it’ll be a methodical win to lock up the SEC East.

Georgia vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Georgia 34, Mississippi State 17

Line: Georgia -16.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia vs Mississippi State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

