Georgia State vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Georgia State vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Georgia State (4-5), ULM (3-6)

Georgia State vs ULM Game Preview

Why ULM Will Win

The passing game has been effective.

The wins might not be there, and the defense is having problems, but QB Chandler Rogers has been terrific hitting over 75% of his throws over the last five games.

Few teams not the Georgia State schedule over the last few weeks are able to throw, but here it comes. ULM will keep throwing and stay in the game by efficiently moving the chains, but …

Why Georgia State Will Win

ULM’s defense has problems, and it doesn’t make up for them with takeaways.

The Warhawks have a grand total of zero takeaways over the last five games, putting the spotting on each and every turnover. They gave it up four times in the win over Texas State last week, but they won’t be able to get away with that this time.

Georgia State’s offense has been rolling with four wins in the last five games, there’s a little bit of balance to go along with the great ground game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This should be fun.

Georgia State is still in the mix for a bowl game, but it has to win two more games and the finish is at James Madison and at Marshall. It HAS to win this, and it will with the ground game taking over in the second half.

ULM is 3-1 at home and 0-5 on the road. It’ll be entertaining, but the D is about to get hit hard.

Georgia State vs ULM Prediction, Line

Georgia State 40, ULM 27

Line: Georgia State -13.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia State vs ULM Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

