Georgia Southern at Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Thursday, November 10

Georgia Southern vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

Record: Georgia Southern (5-4), Louisiana (4-5)

Georgia Southern at Louisiana Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Can the Eagles get bowl eligible?

They’re one win away, and to get there they need the high-powered offense to roll with a big day from the passing game.

Not surprisingly, they’re 4-0 when they’ve had their four best offensive outputs of the season – coming up with 470 yards or more in each of the four.

They’re amazing on third downs, the offensive line has been a rock in pass protection, and there’s just enough of a ground game to even things out to go along with the Sun Belt’s best passing attack.

Why Louisiana Will Win

The Louisiana pass defense hasn’t been bad.

Overall the D has been a plus, making up for a few mistakes here and there with multiple takeaways. On the secondary’s worst day of the season – allowing 320 yards to Eastern Michigan – the defense came up with five takeaways in the win.

It all comes down to mistakes for the offensive side. There’s enough of a passing game to bomb away on the struggling Eagle secondary, and getting to 500 yards is a must against the nation’s third-worst defense.

As long as the Ragin’ Cajuns win the turnover battle everything will be fine, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t give the ball away and everything will be fine for the home side.

Louisiana is 3-0 when it doesn’t turn the ball over and 1-5 when it does – Georgia Southern only come up with multiple takeaways three times.

At home, and in desperate need of pulling off a win to stay alive for a bowl game, it’ll hold up in a fun shootout.

Georgia Southern at Louisiana Prediction, Line

Louisiana 38, Georgia Southern 34

Line: Louisiana -3.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Georgia Southern at Louisiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

