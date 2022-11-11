Fresno State vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Friday, November 11

Fresno State vs UNLV How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 11

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Fresno State (5-4), UNLV (4-5)

Fresno State vs UNLV Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

QB Jake Haener is back, and Fresno State is rolling again with four straight wins on the way to likely taking the Mountain West’s West title – it needs to win two of its last three games.

The passing game has gone off – even if it needed the final few seconds to work against San Diego State – and the defense has been solid enough against the run to overcome a shaky secondary.

The offense is good on third downs and has a way of bombing its way out of trouble. On the flip side, UNLV has one of the worst offenses in the nation on third downs and is on a four-game losing streak with the passing game sputtering.

However …

Why UNLV Will Win

The Rebels are back home.

They’ve dealt with road games in three of their last four games, are 1-4 away from Allegiant, and 3-1 at home. The competition has a whole lot to do with it, but the Rebel passing game is far, far sharper in its own house.

Fresno State might be playing well, but it’s giving up 200 yards or more passing yards on a regular basis, the offense is good for around two turnovers a game, and now it has to face an ultra-motivated team that needs this win to stay in the bowl hunt.

UNLV is creative enough to pull out all the stops and keep things moving, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Rebel secondary will struggle late.

Fresno State will have a hard time pulling away – the first half will be entertaining – but Haener and the passing game will come through when absolutely needed in the last ten minutes.

UNLV will have its chances and will keep coming up just short.

Fresno State vs UNLV Prediction, Line

Fresno State 37, UNLV 23

Line: Fresno State -9.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Fresno State vs UNLV Must See Rating (out of 5): DDDDD

