Fresno State vs Nevada prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction, Game Preview

Fresno State vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 9:45 pm ET

Venue: Mackay Stadium, Reno, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Fresno State (6-4), Nevada (2-8)

Why Fresno State Will Win

The passing game has gone up a few notches.

As it turned out, Jake Haener really is that good. The team survived the month he was out hurt, but now he and the Bulldogs are ripping everyone apart.

The air show is clicking at an 82% clip over the last two weeks with seven touchdown passes and no interceptions, and that’s coming off the thrilling comeback win over San Diego State.

The Nevada pass defense isn’t going to have too many answers, but …

Why Nevada Will Win

So what’s going right for Nevada over the eight game losing streak?

Not much, but there aren’t a lot of problems with turnovers, the defensive front isn’t bad at getting behind the line, and there should be just enough pressure on Haener to slow things down a wee bit.

Fresno State isn’t above turning it over a slew of times – giving it away at least twice in five games – but …

What’s Going To Happen

Nevada won’t be able to keep up.

It played well in the loss to San Jose State a few weeks ago, but the running game isn’t going anywhere, the passing attack isn’t accurate or consistent, and Fresno State is rolling.

It takes the West Division title and it’s off to the Mountain West Championship with a win. It won’t have to sweat too much.

Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Fresno State 41, Nevada 13

Line: Fresno State -22.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Fresno State vs Nevada Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

