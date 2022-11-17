Florida vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Florida vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Florida (6-4), Vanderbilt (4-6)

Why Florida Will Win

Very, very, very quietly, Florida hasn’t been bad.

Georgia and Tennessee sucked all the oxygen out of the SEC East room, but the Gators are putting together a nice first season under Billy Napier. The emphatic road win over Texas A&M was nice, but the performance against South Carolina in a 38-6 win might have been the best of the year considering the opponent.

What’s going so right? The running game that led Louisiana to greatness under Napier’s watch is ripping through everyone but the Dawgs and Vols averaging 225 yards per game.

QB Anthony Richardson and backs Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne are rolling with close to 700 rushing yards over the last two weeks.

The Vanderbilt run defense is having a few issues. South Carolina and Kentucky both ran for over 200 yards in the last two weeks, and …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Vanderbilt is running well, too.

Senior RB Ray Davis has taken up over with two straight huge games to be a steadying force for the attack, QB Mike Wright hit Kentucky for 126 yards, and it all could work against the Gator D.

Florida’s defense was fantastic against South Carolina, but it’s having a rough time on third downs, the pass rush is lacking, and the the run defense hasn’t been consistent enough.

The Commodores should be able to keep up the pace.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Vanderbilt really keep bowl hopes alive?

The regular season finale against Tennessee might put a hard stop to any hopes. That, and the Florida running game.

To overcome the issues on defense and a wildly inconsistent passing game, it’s all about the big yards on the ground. Florida is 6-0 when running for more than 210 yards and 0-4 when it doesn’t.

Vanderbilt has only allowed more than 210 yards twice and neither one was at home. Florida will come up with a big enough running day to get by, but it’ll be in for a battle.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Florida 37, Vanderbilt 24

Line: Florida -14.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Florida vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

