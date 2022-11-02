Florida vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Florida vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida (4-4), Texas A&M (3-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Florida vs Texas A&M Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Texas A&M offense worked against Ole Miss.

The Aggies hadn’t hit 400 yards against any FBS team, and they came up with 480 helped by a huge day from the passing game and …

Lost.

They played well, they moved the ball, and they lost 31-28. And why? There weren’t any turnovers, the O was great, and they couldn’t stop the Rebel running game.

Florida might not be doing everything right, and the defense is having problems getting off the field, but the ground game should come up with at least 200 yards.

The Gators are 4-0 when running for more than 210 yards, 0-4 when they don’t, and …

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Texas A&M has a much better run defense than it showed against a dominant Ole Miss ground game.

Alabama ran over the Aggies and so did Arkansas. As long as they can keep Florida from controlling the clock and keeping the chains moving, the offense should be able to do the rest, especially through the air.

It’s not time to get too excited quite yet, but freshman Conner Wiegman threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns without any picks against Ole Miss.

Florida’s secondary has allowed 220 yards or more in each of the last five games and over 300 in the last two – the D can’t get off the field.

Texas A&M has a massive problem converting its third down chances, but it might catch a break this week. Florida has the second-worst defense in the nation at coming up with third down stops.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

There’s a shot Texas A&M can run the table against Auburn, UMass, and LSU and go bowling with a loss to the Gators, but that’s asking for a lot from a team on a four-game losing streak.

Florida needs to show it can win away from home, but to be fair, the only two it played so far were against Tennessee and Georgia.

Both teams are struggling, but the Aggies are having more problems. Florida’s running game will take over late to pull out a surprisingly entertaining game.

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

Florida vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Florida 30, Texas A&M 24

Line: Texas A&M -3.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Florida vs Texas A&M Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams