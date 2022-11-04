Florida State vs Miami Prediction Game Preview Lines TV

Florida State vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Florida State vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Florida State (5-3), Miami (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Florida State vs Miami Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

Forget for a moment that Miami might have its main man back at quarterback – there’s a bigger issue in play for the Canes.

The run defense hasn’t seen anything like this.

The stats are good, the Miami defensive front is great at getting into the backfield, and yet it’s about to deal with a ground attack that’s been able to work against good teams and bad.

Even in the three game losing streak before the win over Georgia Tech, the Noles were able to get their guys in space to tear off big run after big run against Clemson and NC State, cranking up over 200 rushing yards in each game.

Combine the ACC’s best ground attack with the ACC’s best downfield passing game – the Noles average over 14 yards per completion – and the Miami defense that dealt with the North Carolina offense, and that’s about it, will be under siege.

But …

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why Miami Will Win

QB Tyler Van Dyke should be back from his shoulder injury.

All indications are that he’ll give it a go, and that’s a must for a Miami offense without a ground game to rely on. The passing attack has to work for the run-less offense to move, and it will.

The Florida State defense has been solid. The pass rush is good, but that shouldn’t bother Van Dyke. He’ll be able to spread it around to get to at least 200 yards with a few scores, but the team will need a few breaks.

The Noles aren’t horrible when it comes to turnovers, but they’re getting walloped by penalties with ten or more in their last three games. Miami is good enough on third downs on both sides of the ball to take advantage of every flag to keep things moving.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State will have too much offensive balance.

It’ll start with the ground game that will generate gashing runs, and it’ll continue with an efficient passing attack that will should be able to keep pace with whatever Van Dyke can produce.

Turnovers will mean everything. Miami has turned it over 14 times in the four losses and twice in the four wins. FSU doesn’t come up with a ton of takeaways, but it’ll get two in this.

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

Florida State vs Miami Prediction, Line

Florida State 27, Miami 20

Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Florida State vs Miami Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams