Florida Atlantic vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Florida Atlantic vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Florida Atlantic (4-5), FIU (4-5)

Florida Atlantic vs FIU Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Just when it seems like Florida Atlantic is about to lose its season, it comes up with a fantastic win over UAB to turn everything back around … maybe.

The offense wasn’t great against the Blazers, but the defense was able to hold up with a lot of bending without a ton of breaking.

The Owls haven’t been able to come up with as slew of takeaways late, but they’re used to coming up with multiple takeaways. The inconsistent FIU offense should give it up a few times, but …

Why FIU Will Win

It might only be a trip down the road, but Florida Atlantic has been night-and-day worse on the road.

It’s 4-1 in Boca Raton, and 0-4 away from home, struggling against North Texas, Ohio, and UTEP to go along with Purdue. FIU has to take care of things in Riccardo Silva.

Good things happen when the FIU passing game works, FAU’s run defense has been a problem over the last month, and turnovers will matter the other way, too.

The Panthers have forced ten takeaways in the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

Really, is it all about the home field for Florida Atlantic?

A little bit, but the offense should travel. The FIU secondary is way too willing to allow good passing games to work, and FAU will take advantage.

It’ll be an entertaining game, and FIU’s offense will come up with a few nice scoring drives, but FAU will overcome two turnovers to finally get a road win.

Florida Atlantic vs FIU Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 38, FIU 17

Line: Florida Atlantic -15.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Florida Atlantic vs FIU Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

