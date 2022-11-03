Duke vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Duke vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Duke (5-3), Boston College (2-6)

Duke vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Boston College is having problems.

It’s one thing to not be able to do much against Clemson or Wake Forest, but getting thumped by UConn last week 13-3 was a low point.

What’s going wrong? The running game is easily the worst in the country, and the passing attack that’s supposed to make everything go isn’t doing enough to pick up the slack.

There are way too many turnovers, there aren’t enough takeaways, now the O is dealing with a Duke defense that hasn’t been too bad.

Boston College is 2-0 when throwing for 300 yards or more and 0-6 when it doesn’t. But …

Why Boston College Will Win

The passing game should click. It might not go off for a bazillion yards, but it should get to at least 250 without a problem and it might just hit the 300-yard mark.

How did the struggling Eagles get by Louisville a few weeks ago? The passing game was good, the defense came up with one of its better performances of the season, and there’s a shot it goes off – Duke’s pass rush is just okay.

Duke needs its ground game to do well. It lost to North Carolina in a wild shootout – the rushing attack came close to 300 yards – but it won the other five games when it came up with 170 yards or more. Boston College has only allowed that many twice.

Here’s the problem …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnvers.

Boston College is -8 in turnover margin, Duke is +14.

Duke doesn’t have a ton of talent, but the offense is good enough to get by however it needs to, and the takeaways are coming in bunches with eight against Miami last week and two more in every game but two.

Boston College doesn’t force enough takeaways to matter.

Duke vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Duke 27, Boston College 20

Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Duke vs Boston College Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

