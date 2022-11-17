Colorado vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Colorado vs Washington Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Colorado (1-9), Washington (8-2)

Why Colorado Will Win

Time to get the offense going.

Let’s just say the Colorado offense has been spotty. It hasn’t been able to hit 300 yards in two of the last four games – it couldn’t find anything that worked in last week’s blowout loss to USC – but there’s enough to the passing attack to push the Washington secondary that’s allowing 242 yards per game.

The Huskies aren’t coming up with third down stops and they’re not taking the ball away with just three turnovers forced over the last six games.

But …

Why Washington Will Win

The Buffaloes don’t have enough on defense to stuff what Washington does.

The Huskies are able to run when needed – they’re averaging over four yards per game and should hit 100 yards without a problem – but it’s all about Michael Penix Jr. and the passing attack that leads the nation.

It cranked out over 400 yards in last week’s big win over Oregon, and it should be able to fire away this week against the nation’s worst scoring defense. There’s no pass rush whatsoever to worry about – Colorado is last in the country in sacks, too.

With time to work, Penix will go off.

What’s Going To Happen

Is Washington in the Pac-12 title chase? Yeah, but it needs to win this, take down Washington State, and it’ll need lot of things to break the right way.

The more realistic goal is a 10-2, and first is an easy win over a Colorado team that will give it the old college try. It’ll come up with a few points and scoring drives, but there won’t be enough stops and takeaways to stop the Washington machine.

Colorado vs Washington Prediction, Line

Washington 49, Colorado 20

Line: Washington -30.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Colorado vs Washington Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

