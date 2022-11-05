Colorado State vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Colorado State vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Colorado State (2-6), San Jose State (5-2)

Colorado State vs San Jose State Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

Can the Rams get the running game going again?

The offense has sputtered and struggled overall, but it’s 2-0 when it comes up with over 100 yards on the ground.

It’s not that the team doesn’t commit to it, but it has to help take the pressure off the passing game by trying to do anything possible to control the tempo, and that only happens by tearing off a few good runs.

San Jose State has been great at slowing down the running game lately, but that’s partly because most teams try to throw against this D. But …

Why San Jose State Will Win

Colorado State’s offense isn’t able to do enough. Scoring points has been like pulling teeth – the team has yet to score 20 points against anyone.

San Jose State hasn’t been perfect, but it’s No. 1 in the Mountain West in scoring defense allowing just 16 points per game. That’s partly because the D line is great at getting into the backfield.

This isn’t going to be the breakout moment for the Ram offense that’s the worst in the nation at converting on third downs, and …

What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State’s passing game should work.

The Colorado State defense has had its moments, but it couldn’t stop the run against Utah State and Boise State, and the pass D gives up over 200 yards against anyone who can try.

San Jose State will try, Chevan Cordeiro will be on, and the Spartans won’t have to stress too much.

Colorado State vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 34, Colorado State 10

Line: San Jose State -24.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Colorado State vs San Jose State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

